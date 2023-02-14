An investigation has been launched after a man attempted to pick up a five-year-old girl in a park.

The stranger approached the little girl in Nuttall Park in Ramsbottom while the she was playing.

As the girl's parents approached her, the man ran into nearby woodland. The child was left unharmed.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) is keen to speak to a man last seen in the surrounding area who may be able to help them with their enquiries.

He was described as a tall, white male who was wearing black gloves, a red bobble hat, a black jacket and had a backpack on.

Chief Inspector Ian Partington of GMP’s Bury District, said: “We understand that this incident has caused some concern in the community.

“We thank the public for their patience and assistance so far, and ask that anyone with information should contact us first to aid our investigation."

If you see the man described contact GMP on 101 quoting incident 1965 of the 12/2/2023.