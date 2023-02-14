One of the country's oldest theatres has announced it will be closing its doors.

Oldham Coliseum will officially shut on Friday 31 March after an announcement its funding will be cut by the Arts Council from 1 April 2023.

The theatres Board of Trustees and Senior Leadership Team had said it was "working hard to find a solution" to the decrease in funding.

But their current financial situation will not allow them run the theatre full time.

The coliseum first opened its doors as a circus over 100 years ago in 1885. Credit: ITV News

In a statement it said: "It is with great regret therefore that we announce that we have entered into a consultation period with all staff and it is proposed that Oldham Coliseum Theatre will close its doors on, Friday 31 March 2023.

"The coliseum is working with the Arts Council England and Oldham Council to ensure a smooth transition period for the company, including funding to enable support for our workforce and honouring commitment to artists."

The theatre first opened its doors as a circus more than 100 years ago in 1885 and since then, it has launched the careers of many famous faces including Steve Royle.

Oldham Coliseum said its members of staff "are the priority for the company at this time", many of whom have lived in Oldham all their lives and-worked with the company for over a decade.

All events scheduled at the theatre will go ahead until Sunday 26 March and ticket holders for events after this date will receive a full refund over the next couple of weeks.

The theatre said: "The Coliseum would like to thank its audiences, participants, sponsors, partners, funders, patrons; industry colleagues and friends for their support over many years."

An Arts Council spokesperson said: “Oldham Coliseum has begun the required consultation with its staff about future options, following their decision at the end of January to cancel forthcoming events.

"We understand this must be a very difficult time and are working to support the company’s board and management who are leading this process.

"Alongside our current funding, which continues until the end of March, we recently agreed transition support of £358,856 to help give the company time and space to make decisions about its future."

Arts Council England said it remains "committed to Oldham" and are investing just over £1.8million in the town for local to get involved in creative activities.

It continued: "We’re working closely with Oldham Council on how this significant investment should be used to support the future of performing arts in Oldham and we are fully behind plans for a performing space for the town.”