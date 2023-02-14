A baby who suffered two seizures while in a neonatal unit did not suffer them naturally, the court at the murder trial of a nurse has heard.

Lucy Letby, 33, is accused of the attempted murder of a premature baby in her cot at the Countess of Chester Hospital's neonatal unit.

Child J had a "profound" decrease in oxygen levels twice on 27 November 2015.

Manchester Crown Court heard how two further drops occurred in the baby girl's blood oxygen levels two hours later. Her heart rate fell and she elicited signs of a seizure.

On Monday 13 February consultant paediatrician Dr John Gibbs said her limbs stiffened on the latter two occasions and her hands were “clenched”.

According to the consultant paediatrician, her first fit was "reasonably long" and took around 10 minutes to subside, whereas the second episode stopped three to four minutes later.

Tests carried out on Child J showed no signs of infection and did not identify the cause of her seizures.

While giving evidence on Tuesday 14 February, medical witness Dr Dewi Evans said: "The first pair of collapses were unexpected because she was nice and stable before that."

He then told prosecutor Nick Johnson KC that the second pair of events were "more serious and required more in the way of resuscitation, but again were unexpected".

He continued: "I noted the markers for inflammation were normal which tended to rule out infection.

"The second pair coincided with what the doctors describe as a seizure or a fit. This is indicative of something going wrong with the brain."

Women and Children's building at the Countess of Chester Hospital. Credit: ITV News

Dr Evans' opinion was that Child J's brain was that "deprived of oxygen for a sufficient level of time to cause hypoxia ie loss of oxygen to the brain causing fits".

He added: "As far as I know this was the only occasion when she had seizures and the cause of this was the hypoxia, the lack of oxygen to the brain.”

Mr Johnson asked the retired consultant paediatrician: “So far as the hypoxic incidents that had caused these seizures were concerned, could you identify any natural process that might have caused that?”

Dr Evans replied: “No, I could not. There was no reason why she suddenly became hypoxic.”

Mr Johnson went on: “If infection had been the cause of her rapid decline would she have recovered as quickly as she did?”

“I don’t think she would. Babies who develop an infection usually recover over a period of days,” Dr Evans said.

Dr Evans agreed with Ben Myers KC, defending, that he could not rule out infection for certain.

However Dr Sandie Bohin, an expert witness and consultant paediatrician, said she had excluded infection.

She told the court: “(Child J) was a well baby. She was ready to go home. Babies who are ready to go home do not have major desaturations which lead to prolonged resuscitation."

Lucy Letby appearing in Manchester Crown Court. Credit: Court sketch

Dr Bohin said the desaturations were "completely unexpected" and the baby needed facemask ventilation for a long period of time before she recovered.

She continued: “I thought that seemed extremely unusual – the speed of the collapse, the longevity of the resuscitations and the fact that she seemed to recover quite quickly.

“That is not the way that infection normally plays out.”

Dr Bohin noted that Child J was clinically well and back to her normal self before she even received antibiotics.

She said: “I exclude infection. I don’t think that was the cause of her collapse.”

Dr Bohin told Mr Myers she had not been able to identify an “obvious cause” for her collapses.

Child J had previously undergone bowel surgery 24 hours after she was born, however medics have said she was stable in the weeks that followed.

On the morning of November 27 she was being cared for in readiness for returning home to her parents and was then moved to a different room for closer monitoring ahead of the second pair of collapses.

She was discharged in January 2016 and was described as progressing “very well” at her final outpatient clinic more than a year later.

Letby, originally from Hereford, denies murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others between June 2015 and June 2016.

The trial continues on Wednesday 15 February.