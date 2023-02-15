Play Brightcove video

Sadiq Patel told Granada Reports about what he is seeing on the ground in Turkey

An aid worker from Blackburn has described the aftermath of the earthquake in Turkey as like "armageddon" with a "stench of death" in the air.

Sadiq Patel from the Al-Imdaad Foundation, flew out with colleagues from South Africa to provide aid to those affected in Turkey.

His team has helped distribute 50,000 meals to feed emergency personnel and those affected - waiting for their loved ones to be dug out.

Some of the work of the foundation in Turkey Credit: Al-Imdaad Foundation

They have also given blankets to those waiting in the cold to find their family members.

Sadiq said: "It's like armageddon or something you normally see in a film or TV.

"Seeing the cracks on the roads and the buildings completely down to the ground is just shocking. It is beyond understanding and beyond your comprehension.

"Everywhere you go you hear the metal crunching, the diggers, people screaming. It's a sight you would never want to witness in your life.

"In one area, the stench of death was evident. They've not managed to pull people out of the rubble - and you can tell this city is in mourning.

"This is a regular occurrence where ever you go.

"All you can hear sirens. They're not going to treat people, they're using them as hearses to carry the bodies."

The foundation has previously provided aid after the earthquake in Haiti and floods in Pakistan.

Some photos Sadiq has taken out in Turkey Credit: Al-Imdaad Foundation

Speaking to ITV Granada Reports from his base in Gaziantep, Sadiq said: "I think the Turkish people are very overwhelmed.

"The strain, the hurt, the shock. They are still in disbelief that this has happened to their country.

"The recovery teams are so overstretched, it's beyond imagination."

Play Brightcove video

Speaking about what people in the North West can to do help, Sadiq said: "Donate, and donate generously - through any charity they wish to do so that have teams on the ground. The country is in disarray.

"We can then buy items to help and distribute them on the ground.

There have been some logistical challenges for aid workers, with road damage meaning a short journey may take hours more than it normally would.

A lot of the telecoms infrastructure has also been taken out, making communication difficult for some.

You can read more about the work of the Al Imdaad Foundation on their website.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...