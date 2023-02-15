Play Brightcove video

Watch the full interview with former Liverpool FC chairman, Sir Martin Broughton.

Former Liverpool Football Club chairman Sir Martin Broughton has revealed he has held talks over a potential takeover at Anfield.

But he claims early discussions stalled because clubs based outside of London are proving less attractive to overseas investors.

Sir Martin was chairman of Liverpool for eight months in 2010 when he was brought into the club to expedite its sale.

After High Court battles with then-owners George Gillett and Tom Hicks, the club was eventually sold to Fenway Sports Group for £300million.

Today Liverpool FC is valued at £4billion.

"I was interested in seeing if anybody that I was already engaged with was interested but I haven't taken it any further," he said.

"I'm not actively out there trying to recruit possible investors.

Sir Martin Broughton explains his theory on why overseas billionaires favour London clubs.

"The people my son, Michael, and I spoke to were basically overseas billionaires and really they were ones which had a pad in London, would frequently visit London.

"I had a word with some of those to see if there was any interest in Liverpool but, for them, if they had a pad in London why would they want to buy Manchester United or Liverpool?

"For them it was very much location. That's not to say there aren't buyers... Fenway Group were happy with it... but there is a certain type of buyer that is focused on London."

Sir Martin Broughton believes FSG could look for investment rather than a complete sale.

Sir Martin also had a warning for Manchester United's owners the Glazers, claiming they are unlikely to get a bid matching the club's £6billion valuation.

"I doubt they'll get that," he said. "I would be very surprised if Sir Jim Ratcliffe came up with that amount.

"He'd be keen to buy but there's still a lot of investment that you would need to make at Old Trafford on top of that asking price.

"I think they can both (Manchester United and Liverpool) get fancy prices, but not that high."

In a wide-ranging interview, Sir Martin reflected on his brief but eventful tenure as Liverpool chairman and how he became an unlikely hero when the club was sold in 2010.

He offered his view on Jurgen Klopp's future and revealed how Didier Deschamps could have become Liverpool manager when Rafa Benitez departed Anfield.

Sir Martin Broughton's autobiography "Whenever I Hear That Song" is available now.