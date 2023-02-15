Merseyside police arrest two more in Moreton murder

A man and woman have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a grandmother killed in her own home.

Jacqueline Rutter was shot in the chest in Moreton in the early hours of Sunday 30 October 2022.

The incident took place on Meadowbrook Road at about 1:45am.

A 21-year-old man from Liverpool and a 23-year-old woman from New Brighton have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

They both remain in custody.

Merseyside Police previously arrested three other men, aged 25, 44 and 52, who remain on conditional bail.

Detective Chief Inspector, Steve McGrath, the senior investigating officer, said: "Progress is being made in our investigation but we don’t want anyone to see arrests and think we don’t still need any information which is out there.

“If you know anything and have yet to come forward, please do so. What you may know or have captured may seem insignificant, but could still form a vital part of this investigation.”