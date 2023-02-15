Police have extended a dispersal order after violence broke out outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Knowsley.

Fifteen arrests were made after disorder broke out on Friday 10 February outside the Suites Hotel, which led to a police van being set on fire.

An order to limit people gathering without good reason in the area will now continue through to 1pm on Friday 17 February.

A police van was set on fire following the protest. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Superintendent Karl Baldwin said: “Since the order was introduced on Saturday, we have issued several dispersal notices to those looking to gather without good reason in this area.

"We will continue to use these powers to ensure that there is no repeat of the scenes witnessed on Friday. Additional patrols will be in the area to enforce this, and to speak to those members of the community.

“The incident on Friday put those in the community and our officers at risk. We have made 15 arrests at this time, and one man has been charged.

“A dedicated investigation team will be reviewing all available evidence to identify and bring to justice those involved in the disorder.

“We have introduced this dispersal zone to give officers the additional powers to approach people they suspect may be there to commit offences.

“There is no excuse for the violence that was carried out on Friday and we will arrest anyone who fails to heed this advice.”

The protest followed reports of an incident in Kirkby where a man made inappropriate advances towards a teenage girl.

A man in his 20s was arrested in another part of the country on suspicion of a public order offence and released with no further action.

Mr Baldwin continued: “We know people are concerned, but much of that concern is based on misinformation and rumour. There is no excuse for resorting to violence.

“We know that those involved in the violent activity on Friday used rumours and allegations as an excuse to commit violence and intimidate members of the public.

“Everyone has the right to live their lives in peace and without fear."

Police have said that they are listening to the concerns of communities in Knowsley and will carry on doing so this week.

Mr Baldwin added: “Social media posting and sharing of unsubstantiated rumour is not the way to raise concerns to the police, it could jeopardise any investigation and put innocent people in harm’s way.”

After the protest, numerous charities signed an open letter calling on political leaders to “take a clear stand” and condemn violence against asylum seekers.

Jared Skeete, 19, of Aigburth in Liverpool, has now been charged with violent disorder and assault by beating of an emergency worker following the protest.

He will appear before Liverpool Crown Court on 13 March.