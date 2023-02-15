Lancashire Police said there is still "no evidence" of a third party involvement or a criminal aspect in Nicola Bulley's disappearance.

Ms Bulley disappeared while walking her springer spaniel Willow in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, after she dropped her two daughters – aged six and nine – at school on 27 January.

Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson said: "She and her family remain foremost in our thoughts.

"I am acutely aware there is media speculation and some criticism of our police investigation.

"It remains the case there is no evidence to indicate a criminal aspect or third party interference in Nicola's disappearance.

"Our activity has been directed by national police experts."

Lancashire Police say the 40 detectives working on the case have:

Visited 300 premises

Spoken to 300 people

Received 1,500 pieces of information

Identified 700 vehicles

50 dashcam submissions received

In a statement, Lancashire Police said: "We carried out a search of the land in the immediate vicinity of the area where Nicola was last seen.

"This consisted of police search teams with trained Counter Terrorist Officers carrying out extensive area searches. They were joined by police dogs and drones.

"Fire and Rescue dogs and Firefighters were on the ground assisting the search efforts, as well as 24 Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue volunteers.

"The National Police Air Service helicopter was deployed to search the area. Wyreside Farm caravan site and the caravans were searched, as well as the abandoned house identified.

"All searches carried out followed the nationally established search procedures.

"Our search of the river included an intense search around the bench location, using sonar, underwater cameras and police divers.

"We were also joined by SGI and Fire Service, who deployed their underwater drone ROV and pole cameras.

"This search was conducted down to the weir. Cumbria Police specialist search dogs joined the search too. Below the weir Police Officers, Firefighters and Mountain Rescue carried out surface searches downstream towards Great Eccleston.

"The Fire Service boat was deployed along with assistance from Lancaster Search and Rescue volunteers.

"Police divers waded the weir, with the PAS helicopter covering the length of the river."

"We continued expanding the search further to the sea following expert advice from the Environment Agency, academics and government oceanographer.

"Sonar was used continually down the river as far as Cartford Bridge, where a tidal stretch starts. Defence science and technology laboratory have assisted with these searches too.

"From Cartford to the coast HM Coastguard, Police Marine Units, Police Dogs, West Cumbria Search and Rescue and volunteers from Specialist Search Dogs carried out continued searches.

"They were supported by Fleetwood Inshore Lifeboat Maritime Volunteer Service

"Morecambe Bay has been also searched with the same level of intensity. The search area included various support from HM Coastguard, Bay Search and Rescue, NPAS, police drones, NW Inshore Fisheries Conservation Authority."

Police issued a new timeline of the day Nicola disappeared:

08:26: Nicola leaves her home address

08:40: Nicola's children start school

09:01: Nicola was with her dog in a field south of Rowanwater caravan park at St Michaels on Wyre. She logged into a Teams call. She remained on mute with her video off throughout the call, which was not unusual for Nicola

Around 09:10: A witness who knows Nicola saw her on the upper field

Around 09:33: The phone was found on the bench, still connected to the Teams call, which had ended at 09:30hrs

11:01: Nicola was reported to us as a missing person and immediately graded as high risk What we know so far about the disappearance of Nicola Bulley

Around 12:00: Specialist officers were on scene, with police dogs, commencing foot patrols including evidence gathering associated with missing persons, as well as speaking to family, friends and witnesses

12:18: Police drone was utilised to search the fields and immediate area

13:10: National Police Air Service (NPAS) deployed to the same area

13:14: Lancashire FRS on scene using thermal imaging, underwater drone, search dogs and land searches

14:30: Partner agencies, including mountain rescue, underwater search and marine units were deployed

Search efforts continue at this intensity for the proceeding days

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...