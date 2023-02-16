Play Brightcove video

A video report by Granada Reports Entertainment Correspondent Caroline Whitmore

An actress from Liverpool has had her debut role in a film nominated for four BAFTAs and an Oscar.

Kayleigh Coleman from Walton has received her first BAFTA nominated credit after debuting in Aftersun.

The film, released in November 2022, tells the story of a dad and his daughter on holiday in the 90s.

Kayleigh plays the part of Jane alongside Oscar-nominated Paul Mescal, who rose to fame in the BBC’s Normal People.

Kayleigh Coleman (Jane) with Paul mescal( who plays Callum ) Credit: Kimberley Coleman

She said: “When I met him I was so nervous, I was fangirling like mad, I was trying to keep my composure.

“I honestly think the BAFTA’s in the bag, I honestly do. Now he’s nominated for an Oscar, I am unbelievably proud of him.”

The film also became her debut into acting.

She spent time doing a BTEC at Rare Studio, a performing arts school in Liverpool and also did a few musicals at the Epstein Theatre.

Kayleigh did a BTEC at Rare Studio, a performing arts school in Liverpool. Credit: Kimberley Coleman

After attending a youth group called 20 Stories High, that helps underprivileged young people going into the arts, she received an email to apply.

“I was looking at it like, hey this can’t be real and put myself up for a self tape.

“They asked if I was okay with kissing and I was just like yep. I didn’t tell my boyfriend that though.

“When I found out I got the role, a week later I was flying out to Turkey, the flights are already booked, you are gonna meet the young cast at Manchester.”

The film has been nominated for four BAFTAs, including Best Casting, Best Leading Actor, Outstanding British Film of the Year and Outstanding Debut by a British Writer for the film’s writer and director, Charlotte Wells.

You can stream Aftersun on MUBI.