Best job ever? Blackpool Pleasure Beach seeks rollercoaster test rider

All jobs come with their ups and downs but this one comes with a stomach-churning 360 degree loop.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach is looking for a rollercoaster test rider.

The lucky candidate will report on each ride's fun factor and provide valuable feedback for improvement. They will also get to test ride rollercoasters at parks around Europe

The job advert states the person they are looking for will be required to:

Test numerous rides at Blackpool Pleasure Beach and report on a number of key fun factors such as speed, thrills, and excitement levels.

Advise where they think improvements could be made to increase the fun factor on individual rides.

Work with the Operations Department if necessary to come up with fun and thrilling ideas for future projects.

Travel to other European parks to provide feedback and reports to Blackpool Pleasure Beach on other rides.

Candidate requirements