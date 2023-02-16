A diving expert says his strategy to find the missing mum-of-two Nicola Bulley would have changed if he had known about her "high risk" vulnerabilities from the start.

Lancashire Police took the "unusual step" to publicly release that Nicola "suffered with some significant issues with alcohol which were brought on by her ongoing struggles with the menopause."

Some have criticised Lancashire Police for putting such sensitive information in the public domain, calling it "deeply uncomfortable."

In a tweet, Peter Faulding: "I can confirm that my usually trusted team and I were not passed this crucial information during our search, which would have changed search strategy."

Peter Faulding and his team at Specialist Group International spent several days searching for the missing woman, who vanished while walking her dog along the River Wyre on Friday 27 January.

In an interview with TalkTV, Peter said: "If I had known this one day one, it wouldn't have been handed to the media. I would have changed my whole strategy. I assumed Nicola slipped into the river that was only two foot deep.

"That's what I was so adamant she wasn't in that part of the river. If she jumped in, she could have ended up in the sea. It's changed this and it's really annoyed me."

Peter Faulding and his SGI team searching the River Wyre. Credit: PA Images

Lancashire Police said they released the information because: "We felt it was important to clarify what we meant when we talked about vulnerabilities to avoid any further speculation or misinterpretation.

"We have explained to Nicola’s family why we have released this further information and we would ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time."

