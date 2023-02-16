Play Brightcove video

The antics of the twins have been caught on camera

Hidden cameras have captured the birth of a rare set of twin tigers at Chester Zoo.

The birth has been described as a "real celebration" and "significant step" in preventing the Sumatran tiger from becoming extinct.

The duo, who are yet to be sexed and named, were born to first time parents Kasarna and Dash on 7 January 2023.

Since then, the family have been spending time together in their den with their early life antics caught on CCTV by Chester Zoo.

Sumatran tiger mum Kasarna has given birth for the first time to two cubs. Credit: Chester Zoo

Zookeepers say the pair will be given names when they venture out which experts predict will be in early April.

Dave Hall, Carnivore Team Manager at Chester Zoo, said: "We’ve been closely monitoring Kasarna on our CCTV cameras as she get to grips with motherhood and her first litter of cubs – it’s a real privilege and incredibly special to watch.

"She’s a great mum and is being very attentive to her new infants, keeping them snuggled up in the den and feeding them every few hours.

"It won’t be too long until they gain enough confidence to start venturing outside for the very first time as a family, which is really exciting."

Tiger cubs with their Mum at Chester Zoo. Credit: Chester Zoo

It is estimated that there are only 350 Sumatran tigers left in the wild – making them one of the world’s rarest tiger subspecies.

Around 90% of Sumatran tigers habitat have been wiped out due to the increase in unsustainable palm oil and coffee plantations.Because of this, the carnivores are more exposed and often killed when they come into contact with villagers, farmers or livestock.

In India and Nepal, the zoo’s conservationists are fighting to control illegal poaching and mitigate conflict between humans and tigers. Credit: Chester Zoo

They are classed as critically endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) - the most severe conservation category and highest priority.Dave Hall continued: "The birth of two more healthy Sumatran tiger cubs is another significant step forward in the long-term efforts to protect these incredible animals.

"One day, the pair will hopefully go on to themselves make a vital contribution to the endangered species breeding programme, which is now playing a critical role in preventing these majestic animals from becoming extinct."

