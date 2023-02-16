Manchester Museum set to reopen after £15 million transformation

Play Brightcove video

Manchester Museum is set to reopen its doors to the public after being closed for a year and a half to undergo a £15 million transformation.

The public funding from Arts Council England, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, The University of Manchester and others, includes a two-storey extension to the University of Manchester building creating room for a whole host of new exhibitions.

Manchester Museum is based at the University of Manchester. Credit: Manchester Museum

From Saturday 18 February visitors will be able to visit the new South Asia Gallery, a British Museum partnership, that is the first permanent gallery in the UK dedicated to the experiences and histories of South Asian diaspora communities.

The exhibits have been curated by a collective of local community leaders and artists to present a fresh perspective on culture and the lives of people in the South Asian community living in Manchester.

The exhibits have been curated by a collective to provide a fresh perspective on the lives of people in the South Asian community. Credit: Manchester Museum

From Saturday 18 February visitors will be able to visit the new South Asia Gallery. Credit: Manchester Museum

Fans of ancient Egypt are catered for too with a new mummy display, that explores beliefs about the afterlife, other attractions include a brand new dinosaur display and a Chinese culture exhibition.

Golden Mummies of Egypt, an exhibition looks at Egyptian mummies and Western approaches to them. Credit: Manchester Museum

Esme Ward, Museum Director of Manchester Museum, said: “The reopening marks a hugemoment in Manchester Museum’s rich history as we open our doors following a majortransformation.

"We have extended the building, making room for more joy and learning and evolving into the Museum Manchester needs. Beautiful new galleries and exhibitions will showcase the best of the Museum’s historic collections, as well as addressing the urgencies of the present day and highlighting the complexities of our world.

"We have also listened to advocates with lived experience, and inclusive new spaces and features are incorporated throughout. We are delighted to welcome our visitors back.”