A teenager has been charged with assault after launching a severe attack on a paramedic who was treating him.

North West Ambulance Service said one of their ambulance crews were attacked on Saturday 11 February.

The incident happened in Chorley when a paramedic was punched in the face, kicked on the floor and had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

The ambulance service say the paramedic was uninjured but unable to finish her shift and has not returned to work.

Both of the women involved from the ambulance service are now recovering from their ordeal at home.

A 17-year-old has been charged with assaulting an emergency service worker and is due to appear in court on 28 February.

Acting Sector Manager Craig Davies says: “It’s awful that our staff experience attacks like this. As well as the physical harm, they leave long-lasting mental scars.

We are supporting both women and are offering them some counselling. We’re pleased to hear the police have taken swift action, and we fully support prosecution.”