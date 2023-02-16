Two teenagers have appeared charged with the murder of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey.

The two 15-year-olds, a boy and a girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court via videolink on Thursday 16 February.

They were charged on Wednesday following the death of Brianna, from Birchwood in Warrington, Cheshire, who was found with fatal stab wounds on a path in Culcheth Linear Park at shortly after 3pm on Saturday 11 February.

The teenagers, who appeared on separate videolinks from youth detention accommodation and were both accompanied by an adult, spoke to confirm their names and dates of birth.

The girl’s parents and the boy’s mother were in the public gallery for the hearing, which lasted just under half an hour, and both mothers appeared tearful.

Judge David Aubrey KC fixed a trial date for 10 July, with the case expected to last about three weeks.

He remanded them both into youth detention accommodation ahead of a plea and trial preparation hearing on 2 May.

DCI Adam Waller, from Cheshire Police who has been the Senior Investigating Officer in the case, said: “I would like to pass on my sincere thanks to the community of Culcheth for their support in relation to the investigation.

“We have been inundated with pieces of information from members of the community wanting to help and assist the enquiry. Many of our officers have been approached to offer their best wishes to us and, especially, to Brianna’s family.

“I know that the family have also been overwhelmed by the messages of support, positivity and the compassion across the country and beyond – and the thoughts of everyone at the Constabulary remains firmly with them.”

Vigils have been held across the country for Brianna, a transgender girl.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Department for Education building in London on Wednesday evening, where a minute’s silence was held and flowers and a sign saying “RIP Brianna” were left at the door of the building.

A GoFundMe crowdfunding page set up to help Brianna’s family has reached nearly £100,000 just two days after it was launched.