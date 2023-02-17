A fundraiser for the family of murdered teenager Brianna Ghey has now reached more than £100,000 in donations.

Brianna was found stabbed to death on a path at Culcheth Linear Park on the afternoon of Saturday 11 February.

Vigils in memory of the teenager, who was transgender, have been held across the country, including in Liverpool and Manchester with more planned across the weekend.

A GoFundMe page set up to help her family has passed £100,000 in donations less than a week after it was set up.

Within a day of its create, more than 4,500 people from 41 different countries had contributed to the fundraising efforts, GoFundMe said.

The current amount raised is over £100,000 Credit: GoFundMe

The page says: "Brianna was an outgoing, confident girl.

"She brought a lot of laughter to those who knew her. She was looking forward to taking her exams this year and beginning her journey into the adult world.

"We have set up this page to help the family at this truly devastating time.

"We need your support to help them with funeral costs (we want to make this pink and colourful to match her personality) and ask if you can spare anything no matter how small to try to relieve their stress and allow them to grieve their beautiful daughter."

A sign from a vigil in memory of Brianna Credit: PA Images

Hundreds of people are expected to gather on the green in the village of Culcheth at 6:30pm to light candles in Brianna's memory.

Local businesses are showing their support for Brianna with the Cherry Tree Pub saying it will be stopping serving between 6:30pm and 7pm so staff can pay their respects.

A boy and girl, both aged 15, have been charged with her murder and appeared via videolink at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday 16 February where a trial date was fixed for July.

Judge David Aubrey KC has fixed a trial date for the case for 10 July, with the case expected to last about three weeks.