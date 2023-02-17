Candlelit vigil to be held in Culcheth for Brianna Ghey

A candlelit vigil will take place in the village of Culcheth near Warrington on Friday 17 February in memory of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey.

Brianna, who was transgender, was found stabbed to death on a path at Culcheth Linear Park in the afternoon of Saturday 11 February.

A boy and girl, both aged 15, have been charged with her murder and appeared via videolink at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday 16 February where a trial date was fixed for July.

Flowers have been left at the entrance to Culcheth Linear Park Credit: ITV News/ Claire Hannah

Vigils in memory of Brianna have been held across the country, including in Liverpool and Manchester with more planned over the weekend.

Hundreds of people are expected to gather on the green in the village of Culcheth at 6:30pm to light candles in Brianna's memory.

Local businesses are showing their support for Brianna with the Cherry Tree Pub saying it will be stopping serving between 6:30pm and 7pm so staff can pay their respects.

A local bakery is also staying open late and offering free coffees to people attending the vigil.

Local businesses are showing their support Credit: Facebook

Residents have told ITV news what happened has left the small community in shock.

People have been traveling to pay tribute and lay flowers at the entrance to the park where Brianna's body was found.

Tributes left for Brianna Ghey Credit: ITV News/Claire Hannah

The family of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey have been "overwhelmed" by "support, positivity and compassion" from across the country, police have said.Detective Chief Inspector Adam Waller thanked the community of Culcheth for its support and said officers had been "inundated" with information.

He said: "I know that the family have also been overwhelmed by the messages of support, positivity and the compassion across the country and beyond - and the thoughts of everyone at the constabulary remain firmly with them."

Flowers from Brianna's school at Culcheth Linear Park Credit: ITV news/Claire Hannah

A provisional trial date has been fixed for a boy and girl, both aged 15, who are charged with Brianna's murder.

The girl, from Warrington, and boy, from Leigh, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared on separate videolinks from youth detention accommodation at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday 16 February.

They were both accompanied by an adult and spoke to confirm their names and dates of birth.

The girl's parents and the boy's mother were in the public gallery for the hearing, which lasted just under half an hour, and both mothers appeared tearful.

Judge David Aubrey KC fixed a trial date for July 10, with the case expected to last about three weeks.