Firefighters from the North West have been part of the UK rescue response team sent out to Turkey to assist with rescuing those trapped in collapsed buildings following a major earthquake.

The international search and rescue team known as UK ISAR, pulled several people to safety including a woman from an apartment building that was razed to the ground.

Martin Foran and Steve Pennington from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service were both part of the team.

Credit: ITV News

They told Granada Reports that the scenes of devastation were unlike anything they had ever seen.

Firefighter Martin said: "The scale of the building collapses was massive. A lot of our training revolves around small buildings, but this was just highrise after highrise, completely devastating the whole area."

The team were there to help resuce as many people as possible - Steve was part of an effort to save a family trapped under the rubble: "We tunnelled through to get access to the family and then worked with the rest of the rescuer team to get them out."

Steve can be seen as part of a line of rescuers passing a woman to safety

He says it was a pivotal moment for the team: "It felt like we were doing what we were there to do."

The team also rescued the woman's child and were able to witness their reunion.

Woman pulled from the rubble is reunited with her 2-year-old daughter who was rescued just minutes earlier Credit: UK ISAR

"We were there to save lives", added Martin. "To travel all that way and then to be able to give the gift of life back to that two year old who would never have been rescued without us being there was the most rewarding thing ever.

"It's tragic what's going on, but if we can take these small wins while we're out there, it just makes the team feel brilliant."

Martin and Steve were part of a UK team who were involved in 11 rescues and saved eight people.

Station Manager Martin Foran and Firefighter Steve Pennington speaking to Granada's Mel Barham and Rob Smith Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Martin said: "Our search dogs then found a further three, and we were able to pass that information on to other teams who then conducted those rescues.

"It was a really successful trip, probably one of the most successful deployments we have had."

Steve added: '"There are times when it's scary, it was terrifying at times and emotionally draining, a real tough time but we but we are just there to do what we can, when we can and we take the positives from it.

'"We are ready to go again.

"It's what we are trained to do," added Martin. "Whenever we get the opportunity to help people, we will jump at the chance.

"The situation is devastating and the rescue phase will inevitably come to an end, but the ongoing relief and aid will continue to be absolutely paramount in order to carry on helping people. "

As time goes by, hopes of finding more survivors continue to fade.

More than 35,000 people have died in the country as a result of the quake. Some 13,000 people were still being treated in hospital.

The seismic event has now been confirmed as the deadliest to hit Turkey since it was founded 100-years-ago.

