Qatari consortium confirms bid to takeover Manchester United

A Qatari consortium led by Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani has confirmed it has submitted a bid to buy Manchester United.

The Qataris are the second group, after boyhood United fan Sir Jim Ratcliffe, to confirm a bid ahead of Friday's soft deadline of 10pm.

A statement confirmed: "Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani today confirmed his submission of a bid for 100 per cent of Manchester United Football Club.

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani (right), the chairman of Qatari bank QIB, who has announced he has submitted a bid to buy Manchester United Credit: Ian Hodgson/PA

"The bid plans to return the Club to its former glories both on and off the pitch, and - above all - will seek to place the fans at the heart of Manchester United Football Club once more."

The Qatari statement continued: "The bid will be completely debt free via Sheikh Jassim's Nine Two Foundation, which will look to invest in the football teams, the training centre, the stadium and wider infrastructure, the fan experience and the communities the Club supports.

"The vision of the bid is for Manchester United Football Club to be renowned for footballing excellence, and regarded as the greatest football club in the world.

"More details of the bid will be released, when appropriate, if and when the bid process develops."

Who is Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani?

He was educated in the UK at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst and graduated as Officer Cadet, Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad J.J.

Al Thani is the Chairman of QIB, one of the leading banks in Qatar. Amongst other roles, previously he was a board member of Credit Suisse Group AG and Credit Suisse AG, Zurich.

Born in 1982, he is a life-long Manchester United fan, and son of the former Prime Minister.

Why does he want to buy Manchester United?

He says his vision is to restore the best traditions and return the former glories of Manchester United Football Club.

The bid, if successful, he says will prioritise long-term and sustainable investment in all the Club’s men’s and women’s teams, with a particular focus on youth development.

He goes on to say that it will significantly upgrade the Club’s infrastructure – including the stadium and training facilities – and create meaningful long-term benefits for the wider Manchester community.

The bid says it will involve no debt and will look to invest in the Club, infrastructure and the communities the Club supports.

Above all, it will seek to place the fans at the heart of Manchester United Football Club once more.

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani following the FIFA World Cup Final match in Qatar Credit: Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images

Earlier today it was reported that the deadline to bid to buy Manchester United could be extended by two more weeks - due to a lack of satisfactory bids.

So far Sir Jim Ratcliffe is the only other person to have publicly made a bid for the club, but there is also rumoured interest from the USA, Saudi Arabia, China and Singapore.

Erik ten Hag say while he and his players are following the ongoing takeover talks, there is "no chance of their focus wavering as they fight on four fronts".

Erik Ten Hag during United's draw with Barcelona at the Nou Camp Credit: PA Images

"We are following it," the Manchester United manager said. "It's our club and of course we are committed.

"But we are focusing on football, on training and our way of play, on games. That is what we are focusing on.

"We are really enjoying in the moment with the togetherness. It's enjoyable to work.

"We are focusing on games and we have four leagues, so others in the club will have to take decisions, give efforts in the process but it's not up to us."

Asked if he had spoken to United chief executive Richard Arnold or any of the Glazer family about what could happen with the takeover, Ten Hag said: "No. Just, I will say, from the start, yeah, they involved me, how the process will (be) going.

"I focus on football. They are focusing on other parts, departments of the club. How to get everything, for instance, financed."

American merchant bank Raine has been brought in to assist United in assessing offers.

The Times report that United hope to be under new ownership before Easter.

