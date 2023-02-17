Manchester City and Arsenal have been charged by the FA over the conduct of their players during their Premier League clash this weekend.

City beat the Gunners 3-1 at the Emirates on Wednesday 15 February in a game that has blown the title race wide open.

Kevin de Bruyne was targeted by fans who threw objects at him after he was substituted.

City have been charged for incidents that occurred in the 42nd and 64th minutes of the match. Arsenal also have their own charge for surrounding the referee.

The clubs have until Tuesday 21 February to respond.

In the latest episode of From the North we ask should suicide prevention be taught in schools?