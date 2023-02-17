Play Brightcove video

CCTV footage shows Lee Dawson being chased to his death

Dramatic CCTV pictures show two men waving knives at a man, shortly before they stabbed him to death on a street in Preston, after a row at a party .

Lee Dawson was killed in the early hours of 17 June 2022 after being chased then stabbed several times, the fatal stab wound penetrating his chest cavity to a depth of 16cm.

Grainy CCTV footage also shows his killers chasing him down the road on which he died.

Mr Dawson, 42, who lived in Sunderland but had grown up in Preston, was back in his home city to attend a funeral.

Lee Dawson's mum described him as a 'much-loved son, brother, father and friend' Credit: Lancashire Police

He spent time with his family on 16 June before meeting up with friends at the Welfield pub on Adelphi Street, then going to a house party at around 2am.

Benjamin Bibby and Andrew Wilcock were at that party, and it was there, during an argument, Bibby was punched in the face by Mr Dawson.

Bibby and Wilcock left and returned armed with knives, intent on confronting Mr Dawson, but ran off after police were called.

However, they stayed in the area waiting for Mr Dawson and chased him to Jutland Street where the fatal attack took place.

Emergency services attended the scene and pronounced Mr Dawson dead at 4:05am.



This police bodycam footage shows Lancashire Police making the murder arrests

After a three week trial at Preston Crown Court, Benjamin Bibby, 21, of Dawson Walk, Preston, and Andrew Wilcock, 29, of Lincoln Walk, Preston, were found guilty of murder.

They have both been jailed for life with a minimum of 24 years.

LEFT: Benjamin Bibby, and RIGHT: Andrew Wilcock Credit: Lancashire Police

Another man, Robert Cross, 34 of Milner Street has been jailed for 15 years for manslaughter after the jury saw CCTV footage which showed him joining in the attack on East Street.

Also, a woman, Kerry Ann Metcalf, 39 from Dawson Walk, Preston, who washed the blood off Cross's hands with a milkshake and can of beer, was jailed for 15 months for assisting an offender.

The four were jailed at Preston Crown Court Credit: PA

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Haworth-Oates of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: "I welcome the significant sentences handed down by the judge which reflect the brutal nature of this offence.

"People who take knives on to our streets, whether they intend to use them or not, should know that they face significant sentences.

"Sadly, yet again, we have a case where a man has lost his life through this kind of senseless violence.

"Bibby and Wilcock could have walked away from their argument with Mr Dawson at any time but instead they went to collect knives, put on face coverings and lay in wait from him to come past before attacking him.

"Cross happened across this incident by chance but again they had a choice.

"He took the choice of joining the knife wielding attackers, further outnumbering Mr Dawson and chased him down the street where he was stabbed to death.

"Kerry Ann Metcalf also had a choice – she chose to assist Cross after the offence by pouring liquid onto his hands.

“All of those involved left Mr Dawson on the pavement to die – something that his family have had to watch play out during the trial as they try to come to terms with his loss."

Lee’s mum, Christine Dawson, said: "No sentence imposed will bring back a much-loved son, brother, father and friend or reflect the heart ache and pain these people have inflicted on our family.

"Now the trial is over, it feels like a line has been drawn under Lee's life.

"A mother should not have to witness her son die. Lee had so much to live for and these people have taken that away.

"We have to live with this huge loss and emptiness.

"We have to now plan and live a life without Lee in it and I am so angry that these people have put us in this position.

"I am not letting them make us victims. Why would I give them that satisfaction? They have taken enough from us."