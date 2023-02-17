A police officer is being criminally investigated after a woman was killed by a force car on Christmas Eve.

Rachael Moore, 22, was killed by a marked police car while crossing Sheil Road, Kensington in Liverpool at around 8.10 pm on 24 December 2022.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has confirmed it is conducting a criminal investigation into the actions of a Merseyside Police officer in connection with her death after a mandatory referral.

It has been reported that the officer involved in the crash was responding to an emergency call when they hit the former Liverpool Hope University student.

The officer involved in the crash and paramedics treated Rachael for her injuries but she was confirmed dead at the scene.

The IOPC attended the scene in the following days and began their investigations by conducting a witness appeal and obtaining CCTV footage.

The officer has also been served a notice advising they are being investigated for potential gross misconduct in relation to the manner of their driving. This does not necessarily mean disciplinary proceedings or criminal charges will follow.

IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates said: "Rachael lost her life in the most tragic circumstances just a day before Christmas.

"Our thoughts are with her loved ones and all those affected by her death.

"Our investigation will look at the circumstances of the collision, including the actions and decision-making of the police driver and whether they were in line with policy and procedure.

"We have been in contact with Rachael’s family to explain our role and we will keep them updated as our inquiries progress."

In a tribute issued by Merseyside Police, Rachael's family said she was a "cherished daughter, sister and much loved granddaughter. Partner to Jack and caring friend to many".

Liverpool Hope University also paid tribute to their former student who studied philosophy, ethics and religion before graduating in 2022.

Dr Penny Haughan, the university's interim vice-chancellor, said she was a "committed, diligent student with a bright future, who will be remembered for both her kindness and passion for social justice by the staff and students who knew her".

An inquest into Rachael's death was adjourned by senior coroner Andre Rebello due to the ongoing IOPC investigation.

The inquest will be resume on 25 April when a review will be held.

An IOPC spokesperson added: "A decision over any potential disciplinary proceedings, referral to the Crown Prosecution Service, or learning arising from this incident will be made by us on conclusion of the investigation."

