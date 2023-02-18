Play Brightcove video

Report by Granada Reports journalist Claire Hannah

Clitheroe FC has hosted a fundraiser for the family of a 13-year-old girl who took her own life in a park in East Lancashire.

Alyssa's body was found in Brungerley Park in Clitheroe on Sunday 12 February, only five days before her 14th birthday.

Alyssa's family have described her as "beautiful" and "perfect", and dozens of floral tributes have been placed close to where she was found, along with a number of cards and balloons, after her family released balloons to mark her birthday.

Flowers at the spot in Bungerley Park where Alyssa took her own life Credit: ITV News/Claire Hannah

Since her death, a Go Fund Me has been set up for her family to help fund her "celebration of life".

So far it has raised over £7,000, surpassing the original goal of £5,000.

The fundraiser reads: "Alyssa was five days away from celebrating her 14th birthday.

"She was the most beautiful, funniest little girl who always, always had the most beautiful smile on her face.

"Although Alyssa had a very short life, she had a life full of love and happy times and I want more than anything for her family to be able to celebrate Alyssa’s life without the worry of funeral expenses at what is already an unimaginable, painful time for her family.

Alyssa's family described her as 'perfect' and 'beautiful' Credit: ITV News/Claire Hannah

"No parent should ever have to experience this pain. Any donation towards Alyssa’s celebration of life would be greatly appreciated."

On Saturday 18 February Clitheroe FC held a special fundraiser to help raise money to help Alyssa's family.

A minute's silence was held before the game, with collection buckets around the ground, and a raffle of prizes donated by local businesses.

The fundraiser was organised by the club and Ribble FM, which has worked to put on different fundraising initiatives over the weekend, with all proceeds going to the family.

Rebecca Jane, Managing Director of Ribble FM said "The community has really come together to support Alyssa's family, as no 13 year old child should take their own life and Alyssa's death has affected so many people.

"We are doing what we can to help, but we know we will never understand her family's pain."