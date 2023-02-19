Police have cordoned off a road close to where missing mum Nicola Bulley disappeared.

A diving team is searching the area, and a helicopter and drone are flying overhead.

More to follow.

A police helicopter and drone are in the area. Credit: PA Images

The 45-year-old was last seen on a towpath by the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire on the morning of Friday 27 January.

Police have since confirmed the mum-of-two was "high risk" due to "ongoing issues with the menopause that caused alcohol issues to resurface".

Her family say this private information about her vulnerabilities was released because of people threatening to "sell stories about her".

