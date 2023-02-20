3 Dads Walking call on the public to ask MPs for support

Three dads are calling for public support as their petition for putting mental health in the curriculum goes to parliament.

Mike Palmer from Greater Manchester, Andy Airey from Cumbria and Tim Owen from Norfolk came together after their daughters took their own lives.

Between September and October 2022, they walked more than 600 miles to raise awareness of young suicide and to push the government to add suicide prevention to the school curriculum.

Their petition has over 150,000 signatures which meant the government responded, saying: “Schools can teach about suicide to older pupils in an age-appropriate way. When we review the RSHE guidance we will look at whether there is more we need to do to support them to do so safely.”

The petition will now go to debate on March 13th and the three dads are encouraging people to write to their MPs to support the debate and attend.

On social media, they said:

“Our petition calling for suicide prevention to be made a compulsory part of the school curriculum will be debated in Parliament on March 13th

Suicide is the biggest killer of young people in this country

Pls write to your MP and ask them to attend.”

Their fundraiser for mental health charity Papyrus is also at 98% of their £1 million fundraising target.