BAFTAs criticised for not honouring Oldham Legend Bernard Cribbins

Britain’s biggest film and TV awards have come under fire after not honouring Oldham-born Bernard Cribbins.

The 93 year old actor was not included in the BAFTAs list of actors who had died in 2022.

Bernard Cribbins died in July last year and was known for his appearances in several films and television programmes throughout his career, including the 1966 film Dalek’s Invasion Earth 2150 A.D.

In the film he played the Doctor’s companion and then reappeared in the revival series as the grandfather of companion, Donna Noble and temporary companion to the tenth doctor played by David Tennant.

Sally Thomsett, his Railway Children co-star, was one of many speaking out on social media, saying: "Have watched The BAFTA's on TV & I'm absolutely appalled that the fabulous Bernard Cribbins was not mentioned in stars that we've lost within the last year, they should be disgusted with themselves, words fail me."

The Chairman of Elstree Studios, said: “Remembering Bernard Cribbins - accomplished television AND film actor. And radio. And stage. If anyone deserved a few seconds on screen In Memoriam at#BAFTAs it was him. I do get he was prolific on TV and I'm sure we'll see him appropriately tributed at the TV awards in spring.”

Many fans took to social media criticising BAFTA, who responded in a statement saying: “With limited time in our broadcast it isn’t possible to honour all those who have sadly passed away...given his influential work in TV, he will be considered for inclusion in the next Television Awards broadcast."