It's Toughsheet! Bolton Wanderers unveil new stadium sponsor

Bolton Wanderers have unveiled their new stadium sponsor.. local building products company Toughsheet.

The League One side have signed a record sponsorship deal with the local company, which will replace the University of Bolton as their stadium sponsor.

Sharon Brittan, Chairman of Bolton Wanderers said: “When we met with Dougi and his team as part of the process to find a new stadium naming rights partner, it was clear straight away that they live and breathe Bolton.

“Lifelong fans, they have built a hugely successful business in the town with an impressive green agenda that employs local people. Their love for Bolton Wanderers and for Bolton itself is what set them apart as the right company for the club to team up with."

Toughsheet has signed a five year deal with the club.

The news prompted many people to take to social media with their thoughts about the stadium's new moniker.

Credit: PA Images

It's not the first time the club's stadium has been through a name change.

It opened in 1997 as the 'Reebok Stadium'. It kept that name for seventeen years, before becoming the Macron Stadium in 2014. In 2018, it became the University of Bolton Stadium.