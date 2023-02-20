Play Brightcove video

Members of a rugby club in Warrington have come face-to-face with their musical hero.. 80s star Belinda Carlisle.

Moore Rugby Union Football Club in Warrington have been singing Belinda Carlise’s song, Heaven is a place on Earth as a celebratory anthem.

But, after sharing this in the Warrington Guardian and trying to get in contact with the American singer, they were able to meet her at a show in Manchester on Friday 17 January.

Andy Mossop, the club’s chair, said: “When she walked into the room, I started singing Heaven is a place on earth and she sung it back to us which was grand…it was just quite unbelievable to be honest.

“I’ve liked her since I was 15, I think some of our younger teams won’t even know who Belinda Carlisle is but even they sing it now.

“Her manager was trying to drag her out and get her on stage, she just made more time for us, stuck around. Then we just watched the gig and it was just a fantastic night all round, really.

“I rung my son up and said, the night you were born was probably one of the best nights of my life but this is now pushing for the best night of my life.”

Andy (right) said: "This is now pushing for the best night of my life.”

Frances Goldsmith, vice-caption of Moore Ladies said: “Never would have imagined spending a friday night going to meet belinda carlisle, never. But it was amazing, it was incredible.”

“It was like a pinch me moment, looking at Moss our chairman, she’s an absolute idol of his growing up and seeing him, it was an incredible moment and just really nice of her to give us her time.”

The team has been singing it as their winning song for over 10 years.

Andy said: “The first team picked a song, that whenever we won, they started singing heaven is a place on earth.

“It kinda sums up what this place means to them, heaven really is a place down at Moore Rugby club on Moss lane.”

Michael Woollacott, Open side flanker for the men’s team, added: “It’s perhaps not the most macho song that you’d normally associate with rugby in the days gone by, I think it’s something that we liked and stuck with, and it just grew from there.

“Now, all our squads, from the ladies to the mens, the youth groups, they all sing it.”

For them, it summarises the core beliefs of their team.

Frances added : “I think it just really encapsulates who we are and what we do and everytime we win, it makes us feel really good. It’s a really good song to celebrate and this place is heaven is a place on earth.”

“It’s just concreting what a team we are and a great match that we have had.”

As they recover from the weekend of music, the team now hope Belinda might come to Warrington for their local music festival in the future.

Michael said: “I think enough pestering from Mossy, our chairman, has eventually made her think okay I will now meet you…we’ve got our own music festival so hopefully one day she’ll come down here..maybe.”