A man has been jailed after being found with nearly £2 million worth of Class A drugs.

Khalil Mohammed, 40, was found in possession of a set of keys for a van holding nearly two million pounds and 20 kilograms worth of class A drugs.

Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Mohammed was seen going to and from a van, as well as driving it back and forth from his home and getting items from the back, the court heard.

A check on the Police National Computer revealed he had been disqualified from driving earlier that year, and the ban should have lasted until December - 3 months after he was seen behind the wheel of a vehicle.

He was arrested on Thursday 8 September 2022 and officers searched his van.

They found 11 blocks and seven brown parcels which contained nearly 20 kilograms of heroin, with a street value of £1.9 million.

DC Robert O’Brien, serious and organised crime, said: “A significant amount of heroin has been stopped from hitting the streets and a dangerous drug dealer locked up.

“Greater Manchester Police are dedicated to stopping drug dealers in their tracks, before their ‘product’ becomes available to communities, and we would urge anyone who has any information regarding drug activities taking place in their area, to contact us.”

Mohammed has been jailed for nine years and seven months.