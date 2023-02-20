Mother-of-two Nicola Bulley’s partner has told of his "agony" after a body was found in the river near where she went missing.

The body, which has not yet been formally identified, was found on Sunday morning, 19 February, around a mile from where the 45-year-old was last seen.

She had been walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at school on 27 January.

The location on the River Wyre near St Michael's on Wyre, where police recovered a body. Credit: PA Images

In a message to Sky News, her partner Paul Ansell said: “No words right now, just agony.

"We’re all together, we have to be strong."

It is understood that a man and a woman walking their dog discovered the body and called police.

Lancashire Constabulary said officers were called to the River Wyre close to Rawcliffe Road at around 11.35am.

"An underwater search team and specialist officers have subsequently attended the scene, entered the water and have sadly recovered a body," a statement said.

"No formal identification has yet been carried out, so we are unable to say whether this is Nicola Bulley at this time.

"Procedures to identify the body are ongoing.

"We are currently treating the death as unexplained.

"Nicola’s family have been informed of developments and our thoughts are with them at this most difficult of times. We ask that their privacy is respected."

Police helicopter over the scene where a body was recovered. Credit: PA

The body was found on an unremarkable stretch of the river just past a slight bend, a mile or so outside the village, close to where a tree had fallen on its side half in and half outside the water, with branches and undergrowth partially submerged.

Police had earlier erected a tent and cordoned off the lane while police divers were called in, but the road was reopened around three hours later once the body was recovered.

The area attracted press interest and members of the public including one woman who told reporters she was a clairvoyant and had “picked up” an area of the river on Saturday night.

The police diving team could be seen conducting the search while a police drone and helicopter flew above.

Underwater search expert Peter Faulding, who was called in by Ms Bulley’s family to help find her, found no trace of her in the section of river searched by his team and police divers over three days.

Peter Faulding and his team search another section of the River Wyre earlier this month Credit: PA

On Monday, Mr Faulding released a statement and said: "Sadly, the discovery was not found in the river but in the reeds at the side of the river which was not part of our remit as the side scan sonar does not penetrate reeds above or below the water.

"A riverbank and wade search would be the only way to search this area and we were not involved or tasked with that search.

"The difference between these two search areas has caused a lot of confusion and unfair criticism towards myself and my team at Specialist Group International (SGI).

"My previous comments saying that if Nicola was in the river, I would find her, still stand. My team and I at SGI did all we could to assist this family with only our best intentions. I am sure I can say this of everyone who has been involved in this difficult search.

The investigation into Ms Bulley’s disappearance has attracted widespread speculation as well as criticism of the police response.

People walk past yellow ribbons tied to a bridge over the River Wyre. Credit: Jason Roberts/PA

The force came under fire after making Ms Bulley’s struggles public.

In a press conference on Wednesday, they revealed the mother-of-two was classed as a “high-risk” missing person immediately after Mr Ansell reported her disappearance, “based on a number of specific vulnerabilities”.

A public backlash and interventions from the Government and shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper followed, with Lancashire Constabulary confirming a date had been set for an internal review into the investigation.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she was concerned by the release of Nicola's personal information.

She said: "I raised those concerns with the chief constable - I wasn't wholly satisfied, I have to say, with some of the responses I got but it is a matter for the police themselves."

A spokeswoman said: "A review of the investigation is diarised and will be conducted by our head of crime detective Chief Superintendent Pauline Stables."

