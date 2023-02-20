The co-director of Guillermo del Toro's film adaptation of Pinocchio has thanked the North West-based team of puppet makers involved in the movie.

Animation studio Mackinnon and Saunders, based in Altrincham, made the original puppets for the film, which picked up the 'animated film' award at the BAFTAs on Sunday 19 February.

Upon collecting the award with Guillermo del Toro, co-director Mark Gustafson said: "This film required hundreds of people and we poured ourselves into this.

"Also, the team in Guadalajara and also in Manchester, our puppet makers, it's a huge effort."

Pinocchio co-director Mark Gustafson thanks 'Manchester puppet makers'

Guillermo del Toro said: "Animation is not a genre for kids.

"It's a medium for art, it's a medium for film and I think animation should stay in the conversation!"

The film is also up for 'best animated feature film' at the Oscars next month.

'Geppetto' from Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio at an exhibition in Trafford. Credit: ITV News

The puppets including Pinocchio, Geppetto and many others, were all painstakingly made by the team at Mackinnon and Saunders in Altrincham.

Work began on the film back in 2008, when Mackinnon and Saunders made some early prototypes, but the stop-motion technology wasn't ready until a few years ago.

The puppet had to have the aesthetics of a traditionally hand-sculpted model and the organic quality of being carved from wood, but also a state-of-the-art jointed steel skeleton to achieve the range of expression that the directors and script demanded.

The original Pinocchio puppets, along with the 'maquettes' - the early prototypes - are currently on display at an exhibition of Mackinnon and Saunders' work in Sale, Greater Manchester.

Peter Saunders said: "When you see the puppets brought to life on screen, it is quite a revelation.

"We make them out of things like bits of rubber, steel, silicon, and to see them on screen is a magical experience.

"We never tire of that."

The exhibition runs at Sale Waterside's Lauriston Gallery until Saturday 11 March.

Models of the puppets from Pinocchio are always on display. Credit: ITV News

