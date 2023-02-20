Three arrested after woman in her twenties found dead on street in Ulverston

Three people have been arrested after the death of a woman in her twenties in Ulverston.

Police were called in the early hours of Monday after a woman was found dead in the street in County Square.

A 40-year-old woman and two men aged 28 and 61 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently being questioned by police.

A cordon is still in place in the town, as a police investigation continues.

Police say they are particularly keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what occurred or the moments leading up to it, as well as anyone else with information which may assist detectives.

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it , quoting incident number 13 of 20 February 2023. You can also phone on 101.Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.