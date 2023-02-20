Tributes paid to World of Sport presenter Dickie Davies after his death at 94

Play Brightcove video

Report by Sports Correspondent Chris Hall

Tributes are being paid to former World of Sport host Dickie Davies, who passed away at the age of 94.

The broadcaster hosted the Saturday afternoon sports magazine programme for almost two decades, and was the face of FA Cup Final and Olympic game coverage.

Richard John Davies was born and raised in Wallasey and did his national service with the RAF before working as a purser on the Queen Mary.

He got his broadcasting break on Southern Television before taking over from Eamonn Andrews as host of World of Sport from 1968 until the show ended 17 years later.

He also mentored many emerging talents. Jim Rosenthal worked with Dickie at World of Sport, before himself going on to host live sport across ITV.

Rosenthal, who broke the news of his former colleagues passing on social media, said his warm personality made viewers comfortable in his company every weekend.

He said: "He was lovely, he was relaxed, he had a twinkle in his eye."

Play Brightcove video

Rosenthal also revealed his friend was a modest, unassuming man.

"He was a superstar in those days but you wouldn't have known it. He had time for everyone and everything. When World of Sport had their Christmas party, Dickie Davies very quietly paid for all the drinks, and that summed up the man."

Dickie, who also hosted ITV's boxing, snooker, FA Cup final and Olympic coverage, left screens in the 90s with only a brief return for World of Sport's 50th anniversary in 2005.

One memorable episode saw comedian Eric Morecambe join him the studio for a game of darts, on Christmas Eve 1977.

Play Brightcove video

After news of his death broke, other sports broadcasters were quick to tweet their tributes.

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys paid tribute to Davies on Twitter, writing: “Dickie Davies. A legend. It’s the end of that era. A kind man and brilliant broadcaster. RIP Dickie.”

ITV sports broadcaster Mark Pougatch tweeted: “Ach, Dickie Davies. The rest of us walk in the footsteps of giants. RIP.”

Gabby Logan called Davies “one of the very best”.