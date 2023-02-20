Two men have been jailed after a man was chased and attacked in Rock Ferry on the Wirral.

At around 12 noon on Friday 23 December 2022 it was reported two men in a red Vauxhall Crossland chased and assaulted a man on a bicycle at the junction of Bedford Road and Highfield Road.

The victim was taken to hospital and suffered several injuries to his face and lower back.

Jake Duffy was arrested on Thursday 5 January and Keiran Salkeld arrested on Saturday 7 January.

They both pleaded guilty to carrying out the assault at Liverpool Crown Court and were sentenced on Monday 20 February.

Salkeld, aged 28 of Enerby Close, Beechwood, Wirral was sentenced to 27 months for assault and 9 months for affray to run concurrently.

Jake Duffy aged 22 of Arley Close, Beechwood was sentenced to two years for assault and 9 months for affray also to run concurrently.

Liverpool Crown Court Credit: ITV News

Detective Inspector Anna Hackett from Merseyside police said: "Salkeld and Duffy showed no remorse for their victim as they brutally attacked him on a residential street in front of several witnesses.

"The attack caused great fear in our community, and I would like to thank the residents who assisted our officers with their investigation.

"I hope this result shows that such physical violence will not be tolerated or accepted on our streets of Merseyside and we will fully investigate and prosecute any offenders."