Hamilton will tour the UK for the first time - opening in Manchester first.

The award-winning musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda will play in Manchester Palace Theatre for 15 weeks.

It is one of the biggest ever musical announcements for the city, and will run from Saturday 11 November 2023 to Saturday 24 February 2024.

It will then move to the Edinburgh Festival Theatre for two months, from 28 February to 27 April.

It will then continue around the UK with more dates to be announced.

Casting for the tour is currently underway.

The Cameron Mackintosh and Jeffrey Seller production has been playing on London's West End since 2017 and continues to play to sell-out houses at the Victoria Palace Theatre.

Cameron Mackintosh said: “Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton is indisputably the most brilliant, ground-breaking, contemporary musical of modern times.

"I feel extraordinarily fortunate that Lin and my friend Jeffrey Seller, the show’s original producer, have entrusted me with their wonderful musical in the UK and Ireland.

"The London production opened in 2017 at the Victoria Palace, a theatre I completely rebuilt to house Hamilton, where it continues to play and has proved to be as big a success as the Broadway original.

"So, I am thrilled that it is time to put together a second British national touring company to bring this great show to our leading cities.

"Opening first in Manchester, followed by Edinburgh – not far from where the real story of Alexander Hamilton began in Ayrshire, where his father was born in the 1700’s, before he moved to Nevis in the West Indies.

"Tomorrow we start casting for a brilliant new company. We look forward to welcoming audiences to 'the room where it happens'."

Tickets for the Manchester performances will go on sale on Friday 10 March at 10am for ATG Theatrecard members.

General tickets go on sale on 13 March at 10am.

Where is the UK Hamilton tour?

Manchester Palace Theatre: Saturday 11 November 2023 – Saturday 24 February 2024

ATG Theatre Card - on sale 10 March - 10am. General tickets on sale 13 March - 10am.

Edinburgh Festival Theatre: Wednesday 28 February – Saturday 27 April 2024

General tickets on sale 13 March - 10am.

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway.

It has has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

The Olivier, Tony and Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical opened at the newly re-built and restored Victoria Palace Theatre in London in December 2017 where it continues to play to sell-out houses and is currently booking until 2 March 2024.

The production continues to play to record breaking houses on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, throughout North America, in Toronto, Australia and Germany with forthcoming seasons in New Zealand an International tour also planned.