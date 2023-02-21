More than 1,000 people have now taken part in a counter-terrorism training course set up following the Manchester Arena Attack.

The Actions Counters Terrorism (ACT) programme aims to give staff the skills to identify and mitigate risks and respond in the event of an attack.

It was brought in by Manchester City Council to support 'Martyn's Law', which is named in honour of Martyn Hett who lost his life during the bombing on 22 May 2017.

Councillor Lee-Ann Igbon said: "The Manchester Arena Terror Attack left an indelible mark on our city, but it does not have to define our future.

"We never want to repeat that terrible night again which is why ACT training is so vital."

This step has been taken before the British Government implement a 'Protect Duty' requirement for all venues across the country.

The new law will make it a requirement for venues across the city to improve security procedures and risk assessments to be better prepared in the event of an attack.

Martyn’s mum, Figen Murray, has also been involved in the roll out.

On Twitter she wrote: "Thank you so much to everyone who is making this happen. I just love the people of Manchester. Best city in the xxx world! You are incredible for embracing #MartynsLaw."

Nearly 500 venues and more than 1000 members have staff have taken part so far.

