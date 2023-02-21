A firefighter from Cheshire is facing a jail sentence after admitting a string of sex offences against a teenage girl.

Kevin Jones, 49, of Norman Road, Runcorn, pleaded guilty to six sexual offences including three counts of rape of a girl under 16.

All of the abuse occurred when the victim was aged between 13 and 16 years old.

Detective Constable Michaela Flynn, who led the investigation, said: “The incident has had a major impact on the victim, and I would like to thank her for the courage and resilience she has shown that has enabled us to secure this guilty plea.

“Kevin Jones is a very dangerous individual and the extent of the abuse he subjected the victim to is nothing short of horrific.

“I welcome his conviction and I hope that the victim and her family gain some closure.

"We are committed to tackling sexual violence and our officers support victims of this type of crime.

"I hope that the conviction provides some solace and closure to the victim and also gives others who may have suffered in silence the courage to come forward."

Following his appearance at Chester Crown Court Jones has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced on Thursday 6 April.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said it has dismissed a firefighter who is due to be sentenced in April for serious sexual offences.

"He was suspended after the charges were brought against him late last year and his employment has since been terminated."

