Hundreds of people have signed a petition that will be delivered to the Arts Council England (ACE) on Wednesday morning in a bid to save Oldham Coliseum after 138 years in business.

The future of Oldham Coliseum was discussed at a public meeting on Tuesday evening.

Last week, bosses at the historic theatre announced that they were proposing to close the venue at the end of March. It follows a 100pc funding cut from Arts Council England.

Council chiefs have since revealed that the intend to build a new, smaller £24.5 million theatre, in the old Post Office and former Quaker Meeting House building, in Union Street. A report states that the venue is on target to be open by 2026, with a planning application expected by the summer.

How the proposed theatre, in the Old Post Office and former Quaker Meeting House, could look

However, performing arts and entertainment trade union Equity has called a meeting to allow members of the public to question decision-makers and suggest solutions to keep the 135-year-old Coliseum open.

Bolton actress and Equity member Maxine Peake, Oldham Coliseum chief executive Chris Lawson, performer and Equity North West councillor Victoria Brazier, and Equity North West regional official Paul Liversey are all confirmed to be speaking at the event. Representatives from Arts Council England and Oldham Council have also been invited.

In a statement the Arts Council England said:

“Oldham Coliseum is a well-loved fixture in the town and understandably many people have strong feelings about the future of the theatre.

Oldham Coliseum Ltd has been facing financial and governance challenges for some time and as guardians of public money we could not invest in an organisation which we assessed to be such a high risk. Their funding continues until the end of March after which we’ve agreed additional support of nearly £360,000 to help them with decisions about the future. Arts Council England is absolutely committed to supporting arts and culture for the people of Oldham, and we’re standing by our commitment to invest £1.85 million inperforming arts in the town and overall our investment in the arts in Oldham will be higher than ever before.

The Oldham Coliseum building, which is reaching its natural end, is owned by Oldham Council and has never been part of our funding to the company. We are fully behind the plans the Council shared today for a new performing space that will be informed by the legacy of the Oldham Coliseum and which will ensure there’s brilliant theatre in Oldham for people to enjoy for years to come."