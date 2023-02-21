Macclesfield's annual pancake race returns after three years

After a 36 months absence of a pancake race in Macclesfield, the crowd were hungry for thrills and spills and some serious pan on pavement action.

And they weren't disappointed. 17 teams from across the town had gathered to serve up a recipe of speed and dexterity.

On the tricky cobbled course, competitors had to toss their pancake three times on the way there and the way back. All in aid of the East Cheshire NHS Trust charity.

Jane Watson from Macclefield District General Hospital said "It's great to see everyone out enjoying themselves and lifting the profile of the Trust."

The Wizard of Oz team led the way in fancy dress..and the tin man was impressive with his turn of speed on the well slightly grey yellow brick road. But everyone taking part was determined to win

The Wizard of Oz team were among the hopefuls

Macclesfield has a proud tradition of staging a pancake race, although it would seem they let anyone take part. At today's race, pancake racers were digesting their tactics.

The pancake race was suspended for three years because of the Covid pandemic

The final was a close run thing. The race ebbed and flowed as the lead changed hands between Roar Builders and Embrace Marketing. At the final pancake tossing it was neck and neck but Embrace forged ahead to reach the line first.

And a subsequent VAR check showed the builders dropped their pancake in the final few feet.

Race winner Ciaran Reardon said "We came dressed to impressed and we had a really good time. Our aim was to psyche out the opponents at the very start. It was all mind games from start to finish.

All in all a top race, and no more 3 year gap please.