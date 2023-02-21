RSPCA rescue cat stuck for 30 hours up 40 foot tree

A cat has been rescued by the RSCPA and fire service after being stuck up a tree for 30 hours.

Sparky was discovered hanging on to a branch 30 foot up a tree in Middleton, Greater Manchester, unable to get down.

Neighbours made an unsuccessful attempt to retrieve the terrified cat, after spotting him on the morning of Saturday 11 February, but when they were unable to they called the animal charity.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue used extended ladders to get the cat back on the ground and grabbed Sparky with the animal officer’s grasper to make sure he was safe.

David Cottingham, RSPCA's animal officer, said: “Every job is different and it can depend on the age and health of the cat and whether it is injured or physically caught and the weather conditions as to what we do.

“If we try to rescue too early sometimes cats will go higher or they may jump from tree to tree or fall.

“His owner was over the moon to be reunited with her cat again and we did issue her some advice as we do prefer to see cats make their own way down from trees, unless they are trapped for some time or are injured.”

RSPCA advice says usually usually cats should be allowed to make their own way down from trees and to try and tempt them if they get stuck by placing food and smelly treats on the ground.

However, if they remain trapped for more than a day, then the animal charity steps in.