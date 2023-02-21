Triple murderer Jordan Monaghan has lost a challenge against his convictions at the Court of Appeal.

Monaghan murdered his three-week-old daughter Ruby and 21-month-old son Logan eight months apart in 2013, before murdering his new partner Evie Adams, six years later.

The former construction worker, then 30, was originally handed three life sentences with a 40-year minimum prison term for the murders in December 2021, but his sentence was increased to a 48-year minimum term last year.

Speaking at the Court of Appeal, his barrister Benjamin Myers KC, said the murders of the two children, and two attempted murders of a third child, should have been tried separately from the charge of murdering Miss Adams.

During his 10-week trial at Preston Crown Court, jurors heard Monaghan smothered Ruby on New Year’s Day 2013 as she slept in her Moses basket at the family home.

In the following August, he took Logan to a local swimming pool, Waves in Blackburn, and smothered the child in a changing-room cubicle.

In October 2019, Monaghan poisoned Miss Adams with illegally-purchased prescription drugs, later claiming her death was a suicide.

Evie Adams was killed by Monaghan Credit: Lancashire Police/PA

Mr Myers told the Court of Appeal: “There were two distinct strains of fact in this case … they should not have been tried together in the first place.

“These are entirely different sets of facts coming out of different investigations,” he added.

The Court of Appeal heard jurors were told by the trial judge that the evidence against Monaghan related to the murder of his children could be used in a limited way when deciding whether he murdered Miss Adams.

However, Mr Myers said it was “unlikely, if not cognitively improbable” jurors were able to put aside the evidence surrounding the murder of Miss Adams when considering verdicts on the murder counts against the children, which had not been allowed by the judge.

“It is arguable in these circumstances that the convictions should be reviewed,” he concluded.

Ruby Monaghan and Logan Monaghan died at the hands of Jordan Monaghan.

However, Lord Justice William Davis, sitting with Mr Justice Lavender and Mr Justice Murray, dismissed the bid.

The judges also rejected the challenge over the jury’s use of the other evidence when considering their verdict on Miss Adams’ death.

“We have to assume that the jury did abide by those directions,” Lord Justice William Davis said, adding: “The very narrow scope of cross admissibility as defined by the judge cannot be said to be wrong in law.”