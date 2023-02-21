Manchester United will increase the cost of season tickets for the 2023/24 campaign for the first time in eleven years.

The club says the price hike is because of "escalating costs of matchday delivery".

The price of adult season tickets will increase this year by five per cent per match, rounded to the nearest pound. Executive club members will also see an average price rise of five per cent next season.

It is the first such increase implemented by the Old Trafford giants in eleven years.

The club says the rise is due to escalating costs. Credit: PA

However, the club says it understands that fans are also facing pressure from increased living costs and that it is keeping price increases "well below the current rate of inflation".

A statement on Manchester United's website reads:

"With the cost of delivering matches up by 40 per cent in the past five years, and 11 per cent in the past 12 months alone, the modest increase in price for the 2023/24 season is necessary to allow the club to operate on a sustainable basis.

"Ticket prices at Old Trafford – along with matchday food and beverage prices – will remain among the most affordable in the Premier League and we are committed to continuing that approach."

