Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports correspondent Rob Smith

The wife of a missing grandfather who left his house for a walk and never came home two months ago says he is "her world" and is appealing for him to come home.

Peter Baglin, 55, from Boothstown in Worsley, went missing from the area on 28 December.

CCTV captured Mr Baglin buying a small bottle of whisky at a Texaco garage on East Lancs Road, Mosley Common, at 7.38 pm.

He last spoke to his wife Michelle on the phone at 8.15 pm, telling her he was going for a walk along the Bridgewater Canal.

Michelle placing posters of where Peter Baglin was last seen Credit: ITV Granada

Police found his phone, keys and bank card at the bottom of the embankment.

His wife, Michelle Baglin said: "I was like 'where are you?' and knew something was not right.

"The next day they found his headphones and I knew something was up. His son bought him those and he would not have parted with them for the world."

Since his disappearance Michelle, who works at Salford Royal Hospital alongside her husband, has organised searches along the canal with the help of more than 200 people.

When asked what her message for her husband would be, she said: "I want you to come home. It doesn't matter where you've been.

"All your family is missing you. Your mum is distraught. I am your world and you're mine."

Posters appealing for information to find Peter Baglin Credit: ITV Granada

Michelle's last contact with Peter was on the phone. He told her he was clearing his head, he was coming home soon and he loved her.

Anyone who may have seen Peter, or anyone with any other information regarding Peter's whereabouts, to contact them on the switchboard 0161 856 8351 or 0161 856 7857, via 101.

You can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...