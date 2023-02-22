Restoration work is due to begin on the historic Grange Lido and Promenade in Grange-Over-Sands.

The area had fallen into disrepair but a cash injection of almost two million pounds from South Lakeland District Council last November now means that work is planned to start before the end of March.

Costing almost seven million pounds the project will see will see the lido open to the public again with a temporary infill to the pool to create a new public space.

Work to create a new playpark on the promenade is scheduled to start in the late spring and be finished in the summer, with the whole project taking 14 months to complete.

In addition to the council, funding for the restoration has come from a one million pound share of a Coastal Communities Fund grant received jointly with Morecambe Bay Partnership. Just over two million pounds was pledged to deliver a sustainable tourism programme around Morecambe Bay.

Councillor Jonathan Brook, Leader of the Council, says, "This is a highly-complex project, which has taken many years to develop. There have been many challenges along the way and so we are excited to begin the work to repair and reimagine this much-loved and iconic structure, while also rejuvenating the promenade.

"Doing nothing was never an option, as failing to act would leave future administrations liable for even greater costs. I am pleased that the new Westmorland and Furness Council will be taking this project forward."

The lido was constructed in 1932 but rising costs and declining visitor numbers led to its closure in 1993. The site is one of only four remaining listed coastal lidos in England, and it's recognised as the earliest and most complete example of a 20th century listed seawater lido in England.

Extensive work is planned to restore the site to its former glory

Work will include an upgrade of the landscaping in the former pool area. Repairs are due to be carried out on the concrete terracing around the perimeter of the pool, and the seating terraces that overlook the central pool space will be opened up to the public.

Upgrades to the promenade are also included in the plans and will see the removal of unstable sections of the sea defence wall, improved links to the town and a new children's playground area.

Councillor Robin Ashcroft, Portfolio Holder for Economy, Culture and Leisure, says, "This is immensely exciting for Grange, South Lakeland, Westmorland & Furness, Morecambe Bay and much further afield.

"This work will go a long way in engendering an enhanced sense of place both for residents and visitors, but it will go far beyond being a local amenity or visitor attraction, to become a major asset to support our communities and economy in being an even more attractive location for future generations to live and work. This significant and unique asset has been closed for 30 years and we are delighted to be able to make this major financial commitment to have it open to the public again."