An investigation is underway after gunshots were heard outside a nursery.

Police were called to Delamore Street in Kirkdale, Liverpool after reports of a fight and a gun firing at around 2pm on Tuesday 21 February.

Two men then fled towards an alleyway on the side of Delamore Street and the others made off towards Cairo Street. No injuries had been reported to the police.

Police have cordoned off the area and fingertip searches have been conducted.

An investigation is underway and house-to-house and CCTV enquiries are ongoing in the local area.

Detective Inspector Peter McCullough said: “Any shots fired in a residential area have the potential to cause devastation to anyone inside or nearby. Such reckless and violent behaviour will not be tolerated on our streets.

“Our investigation is still the very early stages as we seek to establish what took place yesterday afternoon. We are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry and speaking to people living in the local area. At this stage nobody has come forward to report they were injured.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area of Delamore Street at around 2pm today who saw or heard anything suspicious or thinks they may have captured something significant on their dashcam or Ring doorbell to get in touch with us as a matter of urgency.”