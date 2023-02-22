Liverpool and Everton have both been fined by an independent regulatory commission after failing to control their players and staff in last week’s Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Towards the end of the hosts’ 2-0 win Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford barged into Reds left-back Andy Robertson to spark a mass confrontation among a number of players and members of the backroom teams.

As a result Liverpool have been fined £25,000 and Everton £40,000, with the visitors receiving a more severe penalty due to a previous charge following an incident in the home game with Crystal Palace earlier this season.

“Both clubs admitted that they had failed to ensure their players and benches conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from provocative behaviour during the 86th minute,” said a statement from the Football Association.