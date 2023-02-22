A Liverpool man who beat an associate to death after he refused to answer the door to him has been jailed for life.

Police launched a murder investigation after Learoy Venner was found severely beaten at a flat on Belmont Drive in the city last July.

Prosecutors believe it was regularly used for drug taking by Mr. Venner and two other men, 43-year-old Kevin Spaine and Mark Kelly who was the tenant there.

Spaine spent much of 27th July with Mark Kelly, before parting company at around 12.15pm when Spaine returned to the flat in Belmont Drive.

But when he rang the bell it was clear that Mr Venner didn't want him inside and had ignored the doorbell. Mr Venner texted Kelly to say that Spaine was trying to get into the property and said he didn’t want him in there.

Investigators say that Mark Kelly returned to his flat a short time later and let Spaine in so that he could have a wash. Finding that the electricity had run out, Kelly went out again to get a top up and while he was away Learoy Venner was attacked.

It is thought that once he was alone with Mr. Venner Spaine became angry with him for refusing to let him in. Mr. Kelly returned to the flat a short time later and found Spaine gone and Venner's badly beaten body on the floor.

Learoy Venner's badly beaten body was found at the flat in Belmont Drive Credit: Crown Prosecution Service

Despite desperate attempts to save him by emergency services he died later in hospital.

A post mortem showed that he'd received “multiple forceful blows”, causing a brain injury.

Initial suspicion fell on Mark Kelly, but police tracked down and arrested Kevin Spaine in Edge Lane later the same day. Detectives discovered that Venner's blood was on clothing that Spaine had discarded.

He later admitted that he had hit him, but claimed it was in self-defence. At a trial in Liverpool Crown Court he pleaded guilty to manslaughter but the jury convicted him of murder, and he received a life sentence with a minimum of 18 years to serve before he can be considered for release.

In a Victim Personal Statement read to the court, Learoy's siblings said: "Learning of the tragic passing of our beloved brother Learoy has been difficult for us as a family to comprehend. "Learoy had a beautiful personality and such a loving, gentle soul. We loved Learoy so much, we will forever hold him close and dearly to our hearts, minds and soul for the rest of our lives."Some of us have been too overwhelmed by the intensity of the process of the case and could not find the courage to attend the court hearing."Our lives are in ruins, however we are full of gratitude for the Prosecuting Team and the Family Liaison Team, who have fully supported us along the agony and has better positioned us to deal with the effects."As the case comes to a close we can only hope we might now be able to substance the burden of losing our brother."

Detective Chief Inspector Judith Blease of Merseyside Police said: “Spaine compounded the suffering of Learoy’s family by denying murder, and altering his story to try and avoid responsibility."Now, through this trial, we know now that Spaine repeatedly struck Learoy, and then left the scene without alerting anyone to the devastating injuries he had inflicted.“We understand that no sentence passed can ever undo the pain that Learoy’s death caused to his family and friends. But hopefully today’s conviction of Spaine does at least provide some sense of justice being done, and allows them to continue to try and come to terms with the devastating events of last July.”

On behalf of the Crown Prosecution service Senior Crown Prosecutor Angie Rowan added: “Kevin Spaine admitted his actions had killed Mr Venner and, indeed, said he had gone over the top, but he said he hadn’t intended to do him serious harm. “The Crown Prosecution Service couldn’t accept that. He had rained blows and kicks on Mr Venner who was not a well man. He left him for dead and did nothing to raise the alarm. We said that he did mean to cause really serious harm and indeed was reckless to what the outcome of his vicious assault was. “The cause of this extreme violence seems to have been that Mr Venner would not let him into the flat. Now Spaine has been jailed for life for murder. The Crown Prosecution Service would like to extend condolences to the family of Learoy Venner.”