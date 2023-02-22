A man has been arrested after he tried to abduct a child as they were walking down a street in Bolton with their mum.

It happened at about 6:30pm on Tuesday 21 February on Mayor Street in Bolton.

A mother was walking with her child when she was approached by an unknown man who snatched her child from her and attempted to flee the scene.

Greater Manchester Police have arrested the 23-year-old on suspicion of kidnap.

The man has been detained by police Credit: PA Images

Detective Inspector Tony Lunt of GMP Bolton CID said: "I'd like to thank the quick work and bravery of members of the public who assisted in detaining a man who was arrested by officers.

"He has been taken into police custody where he will be questioned.

"This was an incredibly distressing incident during which a child received serious injuries. Although these are thankfully not life-threatening, the mother of the child was understandably very shaken by the incident and is receiving support from specialist officers at this time.

"I understand the concerns it will raise in the community but I would like to reassure you that this is being treated as an isolated incident and there is not believed to be any wider threat to the community.

"You will see increased patrols in the local area throughout the next few days so please approach our officers with any questions or concerns you may have.

Police say they are interested in speaking to anyone who may have been in the area of Mayor Street in Bolton between 6:20pm and 6:40pm and who may have seen someone behaving suspiciously.

They're also looking for any footage - including CCTV or dashcam - in relation to the incident.

