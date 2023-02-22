Merseyside's mobile art gallery hopes to bridge cultural gaps

A mobile art gallery has taken to the streets in Merseyside with the hope of bridging the “cultural divide”.

An Art Explora Mobile Museum truck will be taken to communities around the city region with works from the Tate Liverpool.

Speaking at its launch on Wednesday 23 February, the founder of Art Explora Mobile Museum, said: “Despite the best efforts of all cultural institutions everywhere, there’s still a cultural divide between those who have interests in and access to arts and culture and those who are a bit left behind.

“Our mission is to try and bridge that gap.”

The project is being brought to the UK for the first time ever in its 10 week run.

It will tour a version of Tate Liverpool’s Radical Landscapes exhibition from Summer 2022.

Work from artists including Turner, Constable, John Nash and this year’s Turner Prize winner Veronica Nash will be on board for groups from schools, care homes and the community to see.

The initiative, a collaboration between Tate, Art Explora and MuMo, will see groups taking part in creative workshops. Credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Director of Tate Liverpool, Helen Legg, said: “The Mobile Museum is a very unique environment and the whole point of it is that it goes directly into communities.

“We can meet people on their own turf, so to speak, and in so doing can remove traditional barriers to attendance at our museums.”

The initiative, a collaboration between Tate, Art Explora and MuMo, will see groups taking part in creative workshops, before families and neighbours are invited to see their finished work.

Communities in St Helens, Knowsley, Wirral, Sefton, Halton and Liverpool will have the chance to see 21 artworks on display in the truck, which expands once parked.

It will share some of Tate Liverpool’s Radical Landscapes exhibition from Summer 2022. Credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Mr Jousset said: “I believe that the children will keep long-lasting memories of their experience on board and hopefully will bring their families later on.

“It’s on the core belief that art makes us better people that I founded Art Explora three years back.

“I believe art and artists have the power to inspire and be catalysts for change.”