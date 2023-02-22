MP urges Sunak to support community and schools after Brianna Ghey stabbing

Play Brightcove video

Rishi Sunak answering a question in Prime Minister's Questions about Brianna Ghey

The MP for Warrington North has asked the Prime Minister what support he will offer to her community and local schools after the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey.

Brianna, who was a transgender girl from Birchwood, was found with fatal stab wounds on a path in nearby Culcheth Linear Park at around 3.13pm on February 11.

A boy and a girl, both aged 15, have been charged with murder and appeared by videolink at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday where a trial date was fixed for July.

Labour’s Charlotte Nichols raised the case at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, telling the Commons: “During recess, my community in Warrington was rocked by the murder of 16-year-old schoolgirl Brianna Ghey.“

What support will the Prime Minister offer to our community and to our local schools in order to ensure that they have the support that they need to support Brianna’s classmates and her family as we try to heal from this appalling tragedy?”

A candlelight vigil being held in memory of Brianna Credit: ITYV Granada

Rishi Sunak replied: “Can I thank the honourable lady for raising this issue and express my sympathies to Brianna’s family and friends for what’s happened.

I know she will be playing her part in her local community in supporting them at this difficult time.

“I know the Home Secretary is shortly due to visit the area and she will be able to discuss with the honourable lady what support can be provided to support the community at a time like this.

“And she should know that she will have what she needs from the Government.”

